Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 16:38 Hits: 5

The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 200,000. It took the world's richest country just seven months to reach the grim milestone.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-coronavirus-death-toll-passes-200-000/a-55019615?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf