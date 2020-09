Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 10:03 Hits: 1

Europe's top court on Tuesday upheld France's law requiring municipal authorisation for short-term property rentals by platforms like Airbnb, a decision that may open the way for several European cities to take action.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200922-european-court-of-justice-backs-french-law-regulating-airbnb