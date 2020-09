Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 12:27 Hits: 1

World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a geopolitical power struggle between the US and China, French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday as the annual global diplomatic gathering went online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

