Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:49 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will spar for 90 minutes over the Supreme Court, the coronavirus, voting integrity and "race and violence in our cities," organizers of the first head-to-head election debate said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/23/trump-and-biden-set-to-clash-on-supreme-court-five-other-topics-in-first-debate