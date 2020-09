Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:50 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. existing home sales in August surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years as historically low mortgage rates continue to boost the housing market, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported on Tuesday.

