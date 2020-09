Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 19:20 Hits: 7

PARIS (Reuters) - Mali's military junta must restore power to civilians and arrange quick elections, France's president said on Tuesday, warning that the French role in fighting Islamist militants in the region would depend on it.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/23/macron-tells-mali-junta-to-hand-power-back-to-civilians-quickly