Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

GENEVA: The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost 2 million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed. In a fresh global update, the World Health Organization said late Monday (Sep 21) that during ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-who-record-weekly-number-of-cases-deaths-down-13133852