Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 11:17 Hits: 2

A nuclear-powered ice breaker Russia says is the world's largest and most powerful set off on Tuesday on a two-week journey to the Arctic as part of Moscow's efforts to tap the region's commercial potential.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-world-largest-nuclear-icebreaker-arctic-journey-13134098