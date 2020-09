Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 11:46 Hits: 1

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange complained of hearing imaginary voices and music while detained in a high-security British prison, a psychiatrist who has interviewed him told his extradition hearing on Tuesday.

