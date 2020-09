Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:05 Hits: 5

A Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable "living coffin" made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a decomposing human body into key nutrients for plants.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-living-coffin-loop-fungus-decompose-environment-nature-13134898