Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:50 Hits: 4

For decades, the Alabama Department of Archives and History promoted sympathetic and exclusionary interpretations of the South and the Civil War. Now it’s acknowledging the damage that promoting those interpretations did, and trying to present a more complete version of history.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0922/Alabama-s-state-archives-confronts-its-racist-past?icid=rss