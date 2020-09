Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:51 Hits: 5

Michigan will be crucial in deciding who will win the presidential election in November. Both the Trump and Biden campaigns face an uphill battle to engage Black voters in the state as the pandemic brings to the forefront the effects of systemic racism.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0922/Why-mobilizing-Black-voters-in-Michigan-is-key-for-the-election?icid=rss