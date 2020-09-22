Trump said 'virtually nobody' affected by COVID-19. Meet some nobodies

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:30 Hits: 6

On Monday night, Donald Trump told a collection of his death cultists that the COVID-19 virus “affects virtually nobody.” In an administration full of bizarre lies, this one somehow rises to the top of the scummy stew of bile spewed into our public sphere by Trump. The reason this is the worst is because it’s in order to distance himself from his abject failure as a leader, his failure to protect the people he was elected to serve, and his willingness to trivialize millions of people’s suffering and loss are monstrous.

As of the writing of this story, almost 7 million Americans have officially contracted COVID-19 and over 200,000 have died due to it. What Trump had said would be maybe 15 sick people has become the tragic public and economic health crisis he had been warned it would be. Right now we are en route to easily surpassing 300,000 dead Americans by Election Day with no public health policy in place other than hoping a vaccine is made, distributed, and effective enough to bring the spread down into manageable numbers some time in … the future.

In places like Texas, where more than 14,500 people have died from COVID-19, it’s easy to forget that each one of those 14,560 people were parents, grandparents, wives, husbands, sons, and daughters. The “nobody” Trump is talking about does not simply disrespect the lives of people like 28-year-old Houston area OB-GYN resident Adeline Fagan, who passed away on Saturday after battling with the COVID-19 virus for months. It disrespects Adeline’s survivors. She was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a co-worker, and a medical professional. Fagan is just one of the hundreds of thousands of people who have died because of how poorly our country has dealt with this public health crisis. Her death marks the end of her suffering, but the start of mourning for dozens more.

There are hundreds of thousands more stories like this. There will be hundreds of thousands more people for Trump to call “nobody.”

