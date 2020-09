Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 14:56 Hits: 5

The Shiite bloc, composed of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, are stalling the formation of Lebanon's new government by insisting that the Finance Minister post be given to a person from their community. Their stance has isolated them from the rest of the country's political class, as well as Hezbollah's Christian ally, President Michel Aoun.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200922-lebanon-s-shiites-stall-formation-of-new-government