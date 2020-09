Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:41 Hits: 5

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that restrictions imposed on businesses and people to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be in place for six months without major progress in areas such as vaccine and treatment development.

