Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

A growing body of evidence shows that lands and waters that are owned, managed, and used by indigenous peoples and local communities are much healthier than those that aren’t. Governments and multilateral bodies owe it to everyone to engage them in discussions about protecting biodiversity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/indigenous-peoples-rights-convention-on-biological-diversity-by-terry-teegee-2020-09