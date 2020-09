Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 22:36 Hits: 0

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death may drastically affect the fate of a lawsuit seeking to strike down Obamacare — even if President Donald Trump fails to replace her with a more conservative…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/the-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg-may-have-already-doomed-obamacare/