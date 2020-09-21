Cuban-American Judge One of Trump's Top Picks for Supreme Court

Category: World Hits: 0
Trump's top two picks for the Supreme Court vacancy include supposed frontrunner Amy Coney Barrett, a judge for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban-American judge born in Hialeah, Florida, currently serving as a judge for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals covering Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.
Lagoa, whose parents fled Cuba in 1966, launched her career twenty years ago by serving on the pro-bono legal team representing the Miami relatives of Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy kidnapped to Miami whose return to Cuba was a victorious rallying cry throughout the island for justice up against powerful Cuban-American exile interests.
After graduating from Florida International University and Columbia Law School, Lagoa was selected by former Florida governor Jeb Bush to serve on a state appeals court, after which she served as a chief judge for Florida's Third District Court of Appeals, only to then be selected by Governor Ron DeSantis as Florida Supreme Court justice before being confirmed by the Senate in December, with an 80-15 vote, to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Many legal analysts note her nomination to the Supreme Court would strategically serve Trump's re-election bid, especially in the largest swing-state of Florida, by catering to powerful Cuban-American exile interests who have helped launch her career. A "reliably pro-life" conservationist and staunchly conservative juror, Lagoa has opposed local minimum wage increases in Florida, limited recourse for homeowners facing foreclosure, and upheld the law requiring ex-felons to pay public debts before being allowed to vote.
