There is an embargo on oil business with Syria, but it still takes place. The FinCEN Files, international research on money laundering, corroborates this. And Turkey's largest oil company appears to play an uncanny role.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fincen-files-dubious-oil-deals-with-syria-turn-fatal/a-54994740?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf