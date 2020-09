Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 08:25 Hits: 4

HANOI (Reuters) - A Vietnamese court sentenced 20 people to between two and 24 years in prison on terrorism charges on Tuesday over their involvement in a police station bombing two years ago, their lawyer and state media said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/22/vietnam-jails-20-for-terrorism-over-police-station-bombs