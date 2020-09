Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 07:28 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Those who test positive for Covid-19 are forbidden from voting in the upcoming Sabah polls, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/22/ismail-sabri-people-who-test-positive-for-covid-19-cannot-vote-in-sabah-polls