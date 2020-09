Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 07:40 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 6,215 new coronavirus cases, the most recorded over 24 hours since July 18, pushing its national tally to 1,115,810, the fourth largest in the world.

