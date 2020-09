Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 05:44 Hits: 4

More than 60 wealthy nations have joined a WHO-backed programme to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines, but the US and China are not on the list published Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200922-more-than-60-wealthy-countries-join-who-s-plan-for-distributing-covid-vaccine