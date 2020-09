Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 06:14 Hits: 4

Novak Djokovic picked up where he left off before his US Open default two weeks ago, winning a fifth Italian Open title on Monday, days before the start of Roland Garros.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200922-djokovic-wins-in-rome-to-claim-record-36th-masters-title