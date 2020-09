Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 06:19 Hits: 4

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Two men were arrested by the police for trying to break into a house in Taman Bukit Indah here.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/22/two-arrested-for-breaking-and-entering-in-johor