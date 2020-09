Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 06:38 Hits: 5

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's ruling Labour Party has lost some support since July as the coronavirus resurged in Auckland, but it is still set to win the upcoming general election on Oct 17 comfortably, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

