Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 05:43 Hits: 4

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican and China are preparing to renew a historic deal on the appointment of bishops that has slightly thawed icy relations - much to the displeasure of the US. Pope Francis has been working hard to repair ties with the Communist country, but his overtures run contrary to US ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vatican--china-prepare-to-renew-historic-deal-to-us-anger-13132702