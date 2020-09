Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 17:59 Hits: 4

The United States has imposed sanctions on more than two dozen people and entities involved in Iran's atomic activities or its missile and conventional weapons programs, as Washington unilaterally seeks to enforce a UN arms embargo against the Middle East country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-imposes-new-sanctions-on-iran-defense-atomic-industries/30850581.html