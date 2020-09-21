The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Uganda's Main University Catches Fire Twice on the Same Day

The main building of Uganda's Makerere University caught fire twice on Sunday. Research suggests that this was a planned attack.

“No casualties are reported,” Kamala’s authorities informed as they assured that the fire started at the university’s Ivory Tower at Sunday midnight.

Hours later, a second fire was registered at the Tower’s southern wing, which was not affected by the initial flames. This blaze occurred for the reignition of the first fire's debris.

Authorities believe that this was a planned attack because two suspects were caught on a security camera entering the institution and never exiting. An investigation is underway to determine if those individuals are responsible for the fire.

“The damage to our University is irreparable. Critical documents were destroyed,” Vice-Rector Barnabas Nawangwe tweeted.

The fire, which started on the roof of the Tower, spread over the floors where the Registry and Finance departments are located.

In 1922, Uganda's largest and oldest institution was founded as a technical school. In 1970, it was transformed into an independent national university.

