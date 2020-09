Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 16:20 Hits: 0

Thousands of people demonstrated Sunday in Berlin and other German cities, urging the European Union to take in migrants left without shelter after a fire destroyed their biggest camp in Greece. The EU is set to unveil proposals this week on how to help the 12,000 people left without shelter.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200920-we-have-space-thousands-march-in-germany-urging-eu-to-take-in-more-migrants