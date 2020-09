Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 12:05 Hits: 0

The main opposition leader of Belarus urged the European Union on Monday to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the presidential election last month, travelling to Brussels to tell the bloc's foreign ministers to show courage.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200921-belarus-opposition-urges-brussels-to-be-more-brave-on-sanctions