Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:26 Hits: 4

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Bogota, the Colombian capital, will lift most of the restrictions implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus, the mayor's office said on Monday, though it warned that a new outbreak in the city of 8 million is inevitable.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/22/colombia039s-capital-lifts-most-coronavirus-measures-but-says-new-outbreak-inevitable