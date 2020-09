Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:42 Hits: 4

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis appealed to Czechs on Thursday to respect restrictions and face mask orders, saying the government aimed not to lock down the economy amid a spike in cases of new coronavirus infections.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/22/czech-pm-babis-we-do-not-want-to-lock-down-economy-despite-coronavirus-spike