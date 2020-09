Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:52 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States rose last week for the first time after falling for eight straight weeks, an increase that health experts attributed to schools reopening and parties over the Labor Day holiday.

