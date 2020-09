Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:54 Hits: 4

ZAGREB, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ) on Monday decided to shorten the isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from 14 days to 10 days.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/22/croatia-shortens-covid-19-isolation-to-10-days