Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 10:14 Hits: 0

President Jair Bolsonaro said late on Wednesday Brazil was being "disproportionately" criticized for fires in the Amazon rainforest and Pantanal wetlands, at a time when many places around the world were seeing a surge in blazes.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-bolsonaro-amazon-pantanal-fires-ngo-13123786