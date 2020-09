Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 16:32 Hits: 4

The European Union has imposed sanctions on three firms for breaking a UN arms embargo on Libya. Two individuals were also sanctioned for involvement with supplying military equipment material to the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-imposes-sanctions-on-violators-of-libya-weapons-embargo/a-55005892?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf