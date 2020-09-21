Meet the geographer from Niger mapping deadly floods to help those who need it

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 13:03 Hits: 0

After historic floods swept Niger this summer, several neighborhoods in the capital, Niamey, are still underwater and many are reeling from the devastation, with tens of thousands of homes destroyed. Faced with this situation, Fatiman Alher, a young female cartographer and entrepreneur, created an interactive map where people can find out about road conditions and water levels in various areas. Alher’s aim is use the map to identify what areas need humanitarian assistance as well as to document the catastrophe to inform future preventative projects.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200921-floods-niger-geographer-interactive-mapping