Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:27 Hits: 2

The gunman who stormed a Paris kosher supermarket in a gruesome attack in January 2015 had “no empathy whatsoever”, a former police chief told a court in the French capital on Monday, as victims and their loved ones relived the horror of the final chapter in a three-day killing spree that shocked the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200921-paris-terror-attacks-trial-recalls-terror-and-cruelty-of-kosher-store-rampage