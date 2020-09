Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 19:24 Hits: 5

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were injured.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/22/colombians-try-to-revive-mass-protest-against-government-police-violence