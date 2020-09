Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 03:17 Hits: 0

Intermittently heavy showers brought some relief to flame-stricken western Oregon on Friday, helping firefighters to further subdue deadly blazes that have ravaged much of the state and choked its air with smoke for the better part of two weeks.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/showers-bring-relief-to-fire-ravaged-oregon-13125208