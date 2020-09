Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 13:22 Hits: 0

TEHRAN: Around half of all coronavirus patients being treated in Iran’s intensive care units are dying, a government health specialist said on Saturday (Sep 19). The death toll among those on ventilators is 90 per cent. “In all, 10 per cent to 12 per cent of hospitalised patients are losing ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-covid-19-death-toll-exceeds-24-000-13125972