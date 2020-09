Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 13:39 Hits: 0

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was seen walking down the stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed on Saturday, five days after a Berlin hospital said he had been taken off a ventilator and could breathe independently.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kremlin-critic-navalny-posts-photo-of-himself-walking-13125862