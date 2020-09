Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 19:37 Hits: 0

Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner, who was in office for just 11 weeks and led his Liberal Party to a massive electoral defeat in 1984, died on Saturday aged 91, media reported.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/former-canada-pm-turner--who-was-in-office-for-just-11-weeks--dies-aged-91-13126502