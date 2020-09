Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 22:13 Hits: 0

Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a leading epidemiologist said on Saturday, as new cases rose to their highest level since early May.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-risks-new-lockdown-cases-highest-may-13125822