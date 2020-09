Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 06:47 Hits: 0

ROME: Italians head to the polls on Sunday (Sep 20) - to the alarm of COVID-19 experts - for a referendum and regional elections that could weaken the government and radically reshape the political landscape. Just a week after a Herculean effort by schools to reopen in line with last-minute COVID ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-defies-covid-19-for-vote-as-far-right-plots-seismic-change-13126934