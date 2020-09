Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 13:38 Hits: 0

A Finnish passenger cruise ship ran aground off the island of Aland in the Baltic Sea, the cruise line said Sunday, with emergency services adding they were preparing to evacuate the vessel.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/finnish-cruise-ship-evacuated-after-running-aground-in-baltic-sea-13127662