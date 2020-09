Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 19:20 Hits: 0

More than 100,000 people marched through Minsk on Sunday on the sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, keeping up the pressure on the veteran Belarusian leader to quit.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mass-rallies-and-police-data-leak-in-belarus-keep-pressure-on-lukashenko-13128050