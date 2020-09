Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 08:37 Hits: 0

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Lynparza in patients with a form of prostate cancer and as a first-line maintenance treatment for a form of advanced ovarian cancer, the British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/eu-agency-recommends-astrazeneca-merck-drug-lynparza-for-two-cancers-13129928