Category: World Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 08:53 Hits: 0

An Israeli court ruled Monday after years of legal wrangling that an ultra-Orthodox Jewish former school principal suspected of dozens of cases of sexually abusing her pupils in Australia can be extradited to face trial.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-sex-crimes-suspect-extradition-australia-trial-13130170